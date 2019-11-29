Samsonov will guard the cage during Saturday's road matchup with the Red Wings, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Samsonov hasn't played since he surrendered four goals on 39 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens on Nov. 15, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off Saturday. The 22-year-old Russian will attempt to pick up his sixth victory of the season in a favorable road matchup with a free-falling Detroit team that's lost seven straight games.