Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Starting in New Jersey
Samsonov will patrol the crease during Friday's road clash with the Devils, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Samsonov has played well in limited action in the month of December, picking up road wins over the Kings and Lightning while posting an impressive 1.50 GAA and .941 save percentage. The 22-year-old Russian will try to pick up a third straight road victory in a favorable matchup with a New Jersey club that just traded away their best forward in Taylor Hall on Monday.
