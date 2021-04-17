Samsonov (upper body) will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Flyers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Samsonov missed Thursday's game against the Sabres with an upper-body issue, but whatever kept him out of that contest evidently wasn't overly serious. The 24-year-old netminder has been fantastic against the Flyers this season, going 4-0-0 while posting a 2.25 GAA and a .932 save percentage in four starts. He'll attempt to remain perfect versus Philadelphia on Saturday.