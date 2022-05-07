Samsonov will get the start at home for Saturday's Game 3 against the Panthers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Samsonov stopped all 17 shots faced after relieving Vitek Vanecek In the third period of Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers. The 24-year-old Russian has never won a playoff game and sports a ghastly 3.28 GAA and .882 save percentage behind a 6-3-2 record over his last 12 starts, but the Capitals are hopeful Samsonov will rise to the occasion against the President's Trophy-winning Panthers.