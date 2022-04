Samsonov will guard the road goal during Friday's regular-season finale versus the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Samsonov struggled in his last start Tuesday against the Islanders, surrendering four goals on just 26 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The 25-year-old netminder will try to shake off that poor performance and end the regular season with a bang by securing his 24th win of the year in a road matchup with a slumping Rangers team that's lost three straight games.