Samsonov will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game versus the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Samsonov has been on a roll recently, stringing together three straight wins while posting an impressive 1.30 GAA and .951 save percentage. The 24-year-old netminder will try to secure his 13th win of the season in a tough road matchup with an Isles squad that's 19-2-3 at home this year.