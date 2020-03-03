Samsonov will patrol the crease during Thursday's road game versus the Rangers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Samsonov was sharp in his last start Thursday against the Jets, turning away 29 of the 31 shots he faced, but he ultimately suffered his seventh loss of the season due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 23-year-old backstop will attempt to snap his four-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Rangers team that's gone 17-14-2 at home this year.