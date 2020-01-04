Samsonov stopped 38 of 41 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Samsonov was perfect through two periods before a trio of Hurricanes goals made things interesting in the third, but he was able to hang on for the win. The 22-year-old has now won six straight starts, and he's 11-2-1 through 15 appearances this year. He has a 2.33 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Impressively, the rookie netminder is a perfect 8-0-0 on the road, with just 19 goals allowed in nine road outings (eight starts).