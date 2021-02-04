Samsonov (COVID-19) has yet to join the Capitals, so he won't be available for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Samsonov hasn't participated in any on-ice activities since testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, so he'll undoubtedly need to log a few full practices after being cleared to rejoin his teammates before he'll be in consideration to get back between the pipes. At this point there's no telling when that might be, so until he's able to get back on the ice for practice, Samsonov can be considered out indefinitely.