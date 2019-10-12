Samsonov will tend the road twine for Saturday's game versus the Stars, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Samsonov is getting the start after Braden Holtby lost three straight contests and yielded 13 goals in the process. Samsonov was strong in his NHL debut, as he allowed just one goal on 26 shots against the Islanders. If he shows well again, he could force the Capitals' brass into some tough decisions in the crease. The Stars provide a solid opportunity to do just that, as they are 1-3-1 with just 2.4 goals per game.