Samsonov entered the game in the third period and stopped all 17 shots faced in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Samsonov started the third in net after Vitek Vanecek allowed five goals in the first two periods. It was a solid mop-up effort from the 25-year-old netminder who posted a 23-12-5 record with a .896 save percentage during the regular season. Washington's goalie situation will be worth monitoring the rest of the series. Samsonov may have earned a chance to start Game 3.