Samsonov allowed three goals on 32 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Samsonov was sharp Monday, forcing overtime despite the Panthers outshooting the Capitals 32-16. The 26-year-old netminder has a .949 save percentage, stopping 75 of 79 shots, since relieving Vitek Vanecek in Game 2. Samsonov likely earned another start in Game 5 with the series tied 2-2. Still, Washington's goaltending situation is worth monitoring before Wednesday's contest.