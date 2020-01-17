Samsonov made 32 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

Samsonov has won each of his past nine starts, as the rookie Russian continues to outperform incumbent starter Braden Holtby. He was spotted a 3-0 lead in this one 19 seconds into the second period, and while the Devils were able to pull within one goal, Samsonov held the fort long enough for Washington to pull away in this fast-paced affair.