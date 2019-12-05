Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Strong in win
Samsonov allowed one goal on 23 shots in a 3-1 win over the Kings on Wednesday.
Two first-period goals from John Carlson accounted for all the scoring Samsonov needed to preserve the win. The Russian goalie did have a misplay leading to Blake Lizotte's goal for the Kings. Samsonov improved to 7-2-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 10 appearances. Expect Braden Holtby to play goal Friday against the Ducks.
