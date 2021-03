Samsonov made a season-high 36 stops Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Samsonov was beaten by Joel Farabee on a 2-on-1 rush midway through the first period and then shut the door on Philadelphia the rest of the way. The 24-year-old, who endured a lengthy absence while in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol earlier this season, improved to 3-0-1 with a 2.45 GAA and .907 save percentage