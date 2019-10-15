Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Suffers loss in relief
Samsonov allowed two goals on 21 shots after relieving Braden Holtby in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Monday.
Unfortunately for Samsonov, he was on the hook for the deciding goal, giving the rookie netminder his first career loss. He's been the better goalie for Washington early in the year, having allowed only four goals over three appearances. If Holtby continues to struggle, Samsonov may see increased time in the blue paint.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.