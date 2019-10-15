Samsonov allowed two goals on 21 shots after relieving Braden Holtby in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Monday.

Unfortunately for Samsonov, he was on the hook for the deciding goal, giving the rookie netminder his first career loss. He's been the better goalie for Washington early in the year, having allowed only four goals over three appearances. If Holtby continues to struggle, Samsonov may see increased time in the blue paint.