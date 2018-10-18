Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Suffers lower-body injury Wednesday
Samsonov (lower body) is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
The injury appears to have occurred during practice and will force Samsonov out of the lineup until further notice. The top prospect of the Capitals is off to a rough start in the minors with a 4.04 GAA and .859 save percentage behind a 0-3 record. However, his fantasy value was already strictly confined to dynasty formats so neither the injury nor the sluggish start shouldn't be much of an issue.
