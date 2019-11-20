The Capitals recalled Samsonov from AHL Hershey on Wednesday.

Washington sent Vitek Vanecek to the minors in a corresponding move, so Samsonov will serve as the Capitals' No. 2 netminder Wednesday against New York. The 22-year-old Russian has been decent in limited action with the big club this campaign, registering a 5-2-1 record while posting a 2.65 GAA and .912 save percentage in in eight appearances.