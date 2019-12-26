Samsonov turned aside one goal on four shots in relief of Braden Holtby during Monday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins.

Samsonov owns a 2.39 GAA and .914 save percentage behind a 9-2-1 record in 13 games in his inaugural NHL season. With Braden Holtby approaching unrestricted free agency in the summer, it would not be surprising if the Capitals gave the 22-year-old Russian a larger share of the workload in the second half of the season as they continue to groom him for a potential starting role in 2020-21. The Russian is worth a spot start every time he plays and is one of the more valuable goalie handcuffs for the duration of 2019-20.