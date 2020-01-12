Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Tabbed Monday's starter
Samsonov will guard the home cage for Monday's tilt against the Hurricanes, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Samsonov will give starter Braden Holtby a break Monday after Holtby started the past two contests. Samsonov has been stellar in his No. 2 role for the Capitals this season, going 12-2-1 along with a 2.25 GAA and .921 save percentage. The Russian could be busy Monday, as the Hurricanes are third in the league in shots per game this campaign (34).
