Samsonov turned aside 22 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

He allowed one goal in every period, but the Caps offense gave him more than enough support to secure his 11th win of the season and fifth in his last seven starts (5-2-0). Despite the relative hot streak, Samsonov is still saddled with a 2.84 GAA and .898 save percentage through 16 appearances.