Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Takes down Toronto
Samsonov stopped 29 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
Samsonov and the Capitals fell behind early, giving up the game's first two goals, but the hosts responded quickly and wound up scoring the next four goals. While the team insists there is no goalie controversy, Wednesday's start was Samsonov's third consecutive appearance for the Capitals. The team has yet to announce who will man the home crease when the Rangers visit Washington on Friday. Meanwhile, the win moves Samsonov's 2019-20 record to 3-1-0, to go along a 1.84 GAA and .933 save percentage.
