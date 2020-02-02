Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Takes first loss since Christmas
Samsonov allowed four goals on 33 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.
Samsonov had his seven-game winning streak come to an end while allowing more than three goals for the first time since Nov. 15. He'll look to get back into the win column as early as Tuesday against Los Angeles. Samsonov is 16-3-1 in 21 appearances with a 2.12 GAA and .925 save percentage.
