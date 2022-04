Samsonov allowed three goals on 33 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Samsonov finishes the regular season with a 23-12-5 record, 3.02 GAA and .896 save percentage. The 25-year-old Russian went 1-3-1 in his final five starts, and he'll likely open the playoffs as the backup to Vitek Vanecek. Washington's the second wild card in the Eastern Conference and will face the top-seeded Panthers in the first round.