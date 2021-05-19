Samsonov (not injury related) took part in Wednesday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Samsonov may be well enough to serve as the backup for Wednesday's Game 3 in Boston, but no official word regarding the 24-year-old's return has been made. Expect further updates prior to puck drop.
More News
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Will make trip•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Not ready to play yet•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Returns to practice Sunday•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Not playing in Game 1•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: No longer in COVID protocols•
-
Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Remains in COVID protocols•