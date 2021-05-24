Samsonov allowed three goals on 19 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Samsonov kept the Bruins at bay in the first period, but they struck twice in the second en route to the series-clinching win. The 24-year-old Samsonov gave up 10 goals on 99 shots in his three appearances in the series. The Russian netminder is a restricted free agent this offseason. He'll likely head into the 2021-22 campaign battling for the starting job with Vitek Vanecek.