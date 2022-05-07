Samsonov made 29 saves in a 6-1 win over Florida in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday.

It was his first NHL playoff win. Samsonov made his series debut in Game 2 on Thursday when he relieved Vitek Vanecek in a 5-1 loss. The only goal he surrendered Saturday came early when Jonathan Huberdeau beat him far side with a wrister from the top of the left circle off a rush. Samsonov then tightened his pads and stymied the Presidents' Trophy winners the rest of the way. The crease is his now.