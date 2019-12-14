Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Tending the twine Saturday
Samsonov will get the start Saturday against the Lightning, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Samsonov has turned in a 2.78 GAA and .908 save percentage behind a 4-1-1 record in his last six starts. The rookie will face a tough challenge against Tampa Bay's potent offensive attack so exercise caution when deciding whether to use him today.
