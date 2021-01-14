Samsonov will get the start in Thursday's season opener against the Sabres, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

The announcement from head coach Peter Laviolette should come as no surprise as Samsonov is expected to be the workhorse in net for the Capitals now that Braden Holtby is no longer in the picture. The 22-year-old posted a 2.55 GAA and .913 save percentage behind a 16-6-2 record in his rookie campaign and should be started in all formats against a Sabres team that could be a little rusty after not playing any meaningful hockey since March of 2020.