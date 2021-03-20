Samsonov will protect the home goal Saturday versus the Rangers, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

This comes as no surprise in the second half of a back-to-back that saw Vitek Vanecek pick up a win Friday. Samsonov has won all five of his starts since he returned from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. He has a 2.22 GAA and a .921 save percentage in that span.