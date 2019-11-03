Samsonov will get the start in net for Sunday's home game against the Flames, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Russian has started his first NHL season strong, racking up a 4-1-0 record along with a 2.46 GAA and .913 save percentage in his first five starts. Samsonov will draw a decent matchup against a Flames offense that generates just 2.75 goals per game this season, good for 21st in the league. The 22-year-old could be a solid DFS fill in Sunday, as the Capitals currently lead the NHL with 23 points this campaign.