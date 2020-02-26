Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Tending twine Thursday
Samsonov will get the road start against the Jets on Thursday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
A run of inconsistent play and an injury have bumped Samsonov from the No. 1 role, as Braden Holtby has made six of the last seven starts. The Capitals will need both netminders to be ready for a playoff push, though, so expect a 1A-1B tandem down the stretch if both are meeting expectations in net. Samsonov will catch a slumping Jets team Thursday, as they've lost three straight games.
