Samsonov will defend the cage at home against the Islanders on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Samsonov has posted a 4-1-1 record in his last six contests despite a 3.27 GAA and .885 save percentage. At this point, the competition for Game 1 postseason starter between the 25-year-old Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek likely remains wide open with three more games to go.