Samsonov will get the start on the road Thursday against the Islanders, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Samsonov sports a tidy 2.15 GAA and .918 save percentage behind a 7-1-0 record in nine games since his return from the COVID list in February. The Islanders have been dominant at home this season, but the 24-year-old Russian remains a dependable start even in a suboptimal matchup.
