Samsonov has tested positive for COVID-19, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Samsonov's positive test led to teammates Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov all being placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, and all four will miss the Capitals' next four games at a minimum. With Samsonov on the shelf, Vitek Vanecek will take over as Washington's No. 1 netminder with Craig Anderson set to serve as his backup.