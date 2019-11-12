Samsonov turned aside 32 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Pretty much everything that could go wrong did for the Caps in this one -- Arizona scored twice inside the first minute of the second period after a pair of egregious giveaways in the neutral zone, and even then Samsonov looked like he'd stopped the first one, only for the play to be reviewed and the puck determined to have crossed the line before he caught it. The 22-year-old is 5-1-1 through seven starts with a 2.45 GAA and .915 save percentage, and he continues to put pressure on Braden Holtby for Washington's No. 1 job