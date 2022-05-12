Samsonov allowed five goals on 38 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

For the second straight game, Samsonov wasn't able to protect a lead for the Capitals. This time, he allowed five unanswered goals as the Panthers pulled off a big comeback to go ahead 3-2 in the series. Samsonov has done fairly well with nine goals allowed across his four appearances, but the back-to-back losses leaves some question as to which goalie head coach Peter Laviolette turns to for Friday's must-win Game 6.