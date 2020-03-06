Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Victimized by Zibanejad
Samsonov allowed six goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Samsonov was on the receiving end of a historic scoring performance by Mika Zibanejad, who scored five of the Rangers' six goals, including the overtime winner. The Russian netminder was able to earn his team a point in the standings, though most of the credit for that should go to Alex Ovechkin, who tied the game in the final minute. Samsonov is winless in his last five decisions (0-4-1) following a 16-2-1 start to his NHL career.
