Samsonov stopped 19 of 21 shots in a 3-2 win over New Jersey on Sunday.

Samsonov, back from a lengthy stay in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, was making his first since Jan. 19. He appeared understandably rusty early on -- New Jersey's Mikhail Maltsev beat him cleanly on a snap shot from the top of the right faceoff circle 6:45 into the game -- but settled in the rest of the way. The 24-year-old will likely face a stiffer test Wednesday and Friday in Boston.