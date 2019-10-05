Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Wins debut game
Samsonov stopped 25 of 26 shots to earn the win in his NHL debut, a 2-1 victory over the Islanders on Friday.
The young Russian was composed in the crease -- the only goal he allowed deflected off of four of his teammates before crossing the goal line. The strong first impression shows why Samsonov earned the backup job over Pheonix Copley this season. Expect Braden Holtby in goal for Saturday's game against the Hurricanes.
