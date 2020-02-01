Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Wins seventh straight appearance
Samsonov allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 5-3 victory over the Senators on Friday.
The rookie posted a save percentage below .900 for the first time since Dec. 23, but he still won thanks to his offense. Samsonov last suffered a defeat on Nov. 15. Even with him splitting the net, that's an incredibly long time for a rookie to go without a loss. He is 16-2-1 with a 2.12 GAA and .925 save percentage in 20 games this season.
