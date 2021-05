Samsonov (coach's decision) was sent to the taxi squad and will not be available for Monday's tilt with the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Both Samsonov and Evgeny Kuznetsov are being benched for Monday's game after they were reportedly late for a team function. The 24-year-old netminder is 4-1-0 over his last five starts and owns a 2.69 GAA in 19 games this season. He should be available for Wednesday's rematch with the Rangers.