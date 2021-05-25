Samsonov (undisclosed) won't join Team Russia for the IIHF World Championship tournament in Latvia, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Samsonov was originally expected to join Team Russia after getting knocked out of the playoffs by the Bruins on Sunday, but an undisclosed injury will prevent him from doing so. The 24-year-old goaltender went 13-4-1 while posting a 2.69 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 19 regular-season appearances before suffering three straight losses to the Bruins in the playoffs while posting a sub-par 2.99 GAA and .899 save percentage.