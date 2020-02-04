Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Won't suit up Tuesday
Samsonov (head) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Harvey Valentine of NHL.com reports.
Samsonov exited morning skate after Alex Ovechkin's shot found him up high. The team is exercising caution, and Samsonov will go through concussion protocol. Vitek Vanecek was recalled from AHL Hershey to serve as Braden Holtby's backup.
