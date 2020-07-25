Samsonov suffered an undisclosed injury prior to training camp and won't be available for the playoffs, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Although Braden Holtby was always expected to be the Capitals' starter heading into the postseason, this is still a major loss for Washington, as the team will no longer have a high-end backup to turn to should Holtby falter. Samsonov will finish the campaign having compiled a 16-6-2 record while posting a 2.55 GAA and .913 save percentage in 26 appearances. The 23-year-old Russian will likely be taking over as Washington's No. 1 netminder in 2020-21, as all signs currently point to Holtby leaving in free agency.