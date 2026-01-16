Miroshnichenko was recalled from AHL Hershey on Friday.

Miroshnichenko made a pair of appearances for the Capitals in December, and he'll rejoin the NHL club ahead of Saturday's game against the Panthers to provide additional depth after Justin Sourdif (upper body) was placed on injured reserve. Miroshnichenko has recorded six goals, 10 assists and 25 PIM across 20 appearances in the AHL this year.