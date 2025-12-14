Capitals' Ivan Miroshnichenko: Collects two points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miroshnichenko scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Hershey's 4-0 win over Charlotte on Saturday.
Miroshnichenko has three multi-point efforts in 12 outings this year after previously dealing with an upper-body injury. He's at four goals, five assists, 39 shots on net, 21 PIM and a minus-1 rating so far. The winger likely still needs some time to get his offense to a higher level before he'll be a call-up candidate for the Capitals.
