Capitals' Ivan Miroshnichenko: Could push for NHL role once again

Miroshnichenko could push for playing time in the NHL once again during the 2026-27 season, Tony Ferrari of The Hockey News reports.

Miroshnichenko has had brief stints in the NHL across the past three seasons, totaling five goals, eight assists, 97 hits, 19 blocked shots and eight PIM while averaging 10:32 of ice time across 52 regular-season appearances. He's made the most of regular playing time with AHL Hershey, most recently recording 14 goals, 20 assists and 47 PIM over 41 regular-season appearances last year. If the 22-year-old can showcase his skill set during training camp, he could make the case for more of a full-time role with the Capitals during the 2026-27 season.