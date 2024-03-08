Miroshnichenko was recalled from AHL Hershey on Friday.
Miroshnichenko's stint in the minors lasted a matter of hours in order to make him eligible for the AHL postseason. Even with his promotion back to the big club, the 20-year-old winger is far from a lock for the lineup, especially once Nic Dowd (upper body) and T.J. Oshie (upper body) are cleared to return.
