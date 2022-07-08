Miroshnichenko was selected 20th overall by the Capitals in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Miroschnichenko was a top prospect in this draft class before an early March announcement that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. Thankfully, the type he had is completely curable and he has not only completed treatment, but also already been cleared to resume training. What a relief. Miroschnichenko is hard to project, but has the potential to be a true top-line NHL winger and a real steal for Washington. He has a pro frame, plays hard and heavy, and has a fantastic shot. His passport may keep him out of the NHL longer than his recovery from cancer.